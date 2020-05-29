Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:23-7:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Sherman.
Thursday, 7:34-7:52 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident at East English and North Vermilion.
Thursday, 10:43-10:51 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake Shore Drive.
Thursday, 12:14-12:23 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of North Walnut.
Thursday, 4:34-4:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Thursday, 8:24-8:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 9:15-9:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Thursday, 9:39-10:05 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 400 block of North Beard.
Thursday, 11:09 p.m. to Friday, 12:39 a.m. — Garage fire in the 100 block of Nicklas Avenue.
Friday, 1:49-4:02 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the unit block of Morin Avenue.
