Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 10:41-10:51 a.m. — Accidental alarm at 340 Bryan Ave
Friday, 10:49-11 a.m. — Medical call in 3100 block of Cobblestone Lane.
Friday, 11:40-11:54 a.m. — Medical call in 200 block of Oak Hill Drive.
Friday, 1:19-1:59 p.m. — Medical call in 800 block of Martin Street.
Friday, 2:53-3:03 p.m. — Medical call in 1400 block of Crestview Drive.
Friday, 5:34-5:42 p.m. — Medical call in 200 block of South Gilbert Street.
Friday, 5:23-5:46 p.m. — Medical call in 1000 block of Oak Street.
Friday, 7:20-7:46 p.m. — Gas odor at 717 Sherman St.
Friday, 8:12-8:19 p.m. — Medical call in 500 block of Sheridan Street.
Friday, 8:38-9:26 p.m. — Gas odor at 56 Bismark St.
Friday, 11:43 p.m.-12:14 a.m. — Gas odor at 17 Tillman Ave.
Friday, 11:47-11:57 p.m. — Medical call in 100 block of Bremer Avenue.
Saturday, 12:18-12:38 a.m. — Medical call in 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Saturday, 1:44-2:04 a.m. — Medical call in 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, 4:11-4:20 a.m. — Medical call in 900 block of East Fairchild.
Saturday, 7:20-731 a.m. — Medical call in 700 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, 10:19-10:29 a.m. — Medical call in 900 block of East Fairchild Street.
Saturday, 11:31-11:54 a.m. — Overheated air conditioner at Ross Dress for Less, 2917 N. Vermilion St.
Saturday, 3:49-4:22 p.m. — Lines down in 1100 block of Lakeridge Road.
Saturday, 5:29-5:39 p.m. — Medical call in 400 block of South Buchanan.
Saturday, 5:54-6:08 p.m. — Medical call at East Williams Street and North Jackson Street.
Saturday, 7:43-7:58 p.m. — Medical call in 500 block of Harvey Street.
Saturday, 8:54-9:36 p.m. — Illegal burn at South Crawford and East Main Street.
Saturday, 9:46-9:57 p.m. — Medical call in 300 block of Robinson Street.
Saturday, 9:48-10:05 p.m. — Medical call in 1800 block of East Main.
Saturday, 10:59-11:09 p.m. — Gunshot victim in 100 block of North Beard.
Sunday, 6:27-6:39 a.m. — Medical call in 2600 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 12:31-1 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in 400 block of North Bowman.
Sunday, 2:26-3:06 p.m. — Structure fire at 1420 Cleveland.
Sunday, 2:44-2:52 p.m. — Legal burning in 100 block of Fairweight.
Sunday, 2:47-3:08 p.m. — Carbon monoxide check in 900 block of Knollcrest.
Sunday, 3:23-3:36 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1330 block of West Williams.
Sunday, 5:11-5:23 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at 912 Belton.
