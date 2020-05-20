Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:57-9:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Harmon.
Tuesday, 10:42-10:46 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Quincy.
Tuesday, 12:06-12:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
Tuesday, 1:24-1:29 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Beard.
Tuesday, 3:24-3:53 p.m. — Good intent at East Williams and Harvey.
Tuesday, 3:48-4:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Tuesday, 10:03-10:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
Wednesday, 12:12-12:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Norman.
Wednesday, 1:45-1:56 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
