Friday, 9:29-9:40 a.m. — Odor investigation in the 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 2:50-2:55 — Motor vehicle accident in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
Friday, 7:11-7:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 8:23-8:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
Friday, 9:50-10 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East South Street.
Saturday, 2:30-2:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, 10:28-10:50 a.m. — Authorized burning in the unit block of Lake Shore Drive.
Saturday, 12:19-12:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Saturday, 2:54-3:09 p.m. — Traffic accident at Golf Circle and Park Haven.
Saturday, 3:21-3:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of East Main Street.
Saturday, 4:34-4:51 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, 6:26-6:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Eastview Avenue.
Saturday, 7:31-7:39 p.m. — Possible overdose at North Jackson and East Voorhees streets.
Saturday, 11:25-11:29 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Tilman Avenue.
Saturday, 11:22-11:32 p.m. — Battery victim in the 200 block of Edwards Street.
Saturday, 11:39-11:53 p.m. — Possible overdose in the 500 block of Beard Street.
Saturday, 11:42-11:56 p.m. — Trash can on fire in the unit block of Tilman Avenue.
Sunday, 5-5:14 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Center Street.
Sunday, 8:37-8:47 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison Street.
Sunday, 1:08-1:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Sunday, 3:11-3:25 p.m. — Vehicle accident at Winter Avenue and Vermilion Street.
Sunday, 4:22-4:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Chandler Street.
Sunday, 5:56-6:56 p.m. — Structure fire at 305 N. Griffin Street. According to the fire department, firefighters upon arrival found heavy fire from a back room. There was a report of victims in the basement, but firefighters found no one in the structure. The fire is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at about $10,500.
Sunday, 7:59-8:13 p.m. — Dumpster fire in the 900 block of Wakely Drive.
Sunday, 8:15-8:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
Sunday, 9:46-9:57 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Fairweight Avenue.
Monday, 2:12-2:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of McKinley Avenue.
Monday, 4:55-5:02 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild Street.
