Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:10-7:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 2300 block of Cannon.
Thursday, 9:41-10 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Thursday, 4:12-4:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Crestview.
Thursday, 8:50-9:19 p.m. — Electrical odor investigation in the 1300 block of Perrysville.
Thursday, 9:12-9:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Crawford.
Thursday, 9:54-10:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Redden.
Friday, 1:56-2:25 a.m. — Traffic accident at North Vermilion and Seminary.
