Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 10-10:05 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Tuesday, 10:17-10:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Tuesday, 11:12-11:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Robinson.
Tuesday, 11:48-11:59 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Shorewood.
Tuesday, 12:53-1:20 p.m. — Brush fire in the 200 block of North Kansas.
Tuesday, 12:39-1:20 p.m. — Overheated furnace motor in the 1500 block of Harmon.
Tuesday, 1:31-1:51 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Tuesday, 3:12-3:18 p.m. — Medical call at South State and Main.
Tuesday, 9:14-9:25 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at North Vermilion and East Conron.
Tuesday, 10:07-10:09 p.m. — Dispatched and canceled in the 400 block of Dennis.
Tuesday, 9:59-10:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 10:36-10:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Kimball.
Tuesday, 10:29-10:49 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Harrison.
Tuesday, 10:59 p.m. to Wednesday, 1:48 a.m. — Structure fire in the 700 block of Grant.
Wednesday, 2:43-2:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden.
Wednesday, 5:48-6:01 p.m. — Vehicle fire in the 1200 block of North Bowman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.