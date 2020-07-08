Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 6:28-7:19 a.m. — Traffic accident and power lines down in the 2100 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 9:28-9:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley.
Tuesday, 10:07-10:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Fairchild.
Tuesday, 11:09-11:15 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Tuesday, 3:17-3:54 p.m. — Vehicle fire at North Bowman and May.
Tuesday, 9:57-10:09 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 200 block of North Jackson.
Tuesday, 11:22-11:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 3:50-4:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Sherman.
Wednesday, 5:49-5:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
