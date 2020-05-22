Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 12:14-12:21 p.m. — Good intent call in the 800 block of John.
Thursday, 1:46-2:06 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1200 block of Freeman.
Thursday, 2:4-2:54 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1400 block of Woodridge.
Thursday, 2:59-3:15 p.m. — Accidental smoke detector activation in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 5:08-5:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Thursday, 8:56-9:03 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Thursday, 11:27-11:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Gilbert.
Friday, 5:51-6:26 a.m. — Alarm activation in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
