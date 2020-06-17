Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:46-9:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Washington.
Tuesday, 11:48 a.m.-12:01 p.m. — Medical call at Old Ottawa and Denmark Road.
Tuesday, 12:59-1:51 p.m. — Structure fire at 12 National.
Tuesday, 2:58-3:24 p.m. — Medical call at Fairchild and Griffin.
Tuesday, 4:19-4:30 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in 200 block of South Jefferson.
Tuesday, 6:45-6:56 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at 1500 Valleyview.
Tuesday, 11:53 p.m.-12:14 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of Pennsylvania.
Wednesday, 6:35-645 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of South Virginia.
Wednesday, 6:39-6:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 6:40-6:59 a.m. — Unauthorized burning at North Logan and Sycamore.
