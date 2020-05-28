Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 9:23-9:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Wednesday, 9:35-9:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Wednesday, 10:36-10:45 a.m. — Illegal burning in the 1000 block of Griggs.
Wednesday, 11:34 a.m. to 8:18 p.m. — Power pole and lines down in the 400 block of Forrest.
Wednesday, 2:35-2:44 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 100 block of South Gilbert.
Wednesday, 4:02-4:33 p.m. — Odor investigation in the 1100 block of West Center.
Wednesday, 6:56-7:14 p.m. — Smoke scare in the unit block of West Roselawn.
Wednesday, 10:30-10:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
Wednesday, 11:17 p.m. to Thursday, 1:02 a.m. — Transformer fire in the 200 block of East Fairchild.
Thursday, 1:06-1:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
