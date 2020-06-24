Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:19-7:38 a.m. — Unauthorized burning at Harmon and Seminary.
Tuesday, 7:35-7:59 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Tuesday, 8:48-9:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Tuesday, 2:13-2:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of California.
Tuesday, 4:59-5:18 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 200 block of Cronkhite.
Tuesday, 8:55-9:16 p.m. — Alarm at pull station — no problem found — at MerChe Manor, 723 Oak.
Tuesday, 9:22-9:29 p.m. — Elevator locked at MerChe Manor, 723 Oak.
Tuesday, 10:21-10:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Roselawn.
Wednesday, 12:58-1:03 a.m. — Gunshot victim at Harmon and Williams.
Wednesday, 3:09-3:29 a.m. — Medical call at MerChe Manor, 723 Oak.
