Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 33F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 33F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.