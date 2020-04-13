Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 11:17-11:30 a.m. — Unauthorized burning at 2730 Townway.
Saturday, 12:42-12:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 1:48-2:04 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at 1312 Walnut St.
Saturday, 6:05-6:21 p.m. — False alarm at 721 Wayne St.
Saturday, 8:29-8:36 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Schultz.
Sunday, 4:19-4:29 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Beard Street.
Sunday, 7:40-7:52 a.m. — Telephone lines down at 1638 Oak Street.
Sunday, 10:41-10:53 a.m. — False alarm at 1415 Eastview Drive.
Sunday, 12:52-1:03 p.m. — Good intent call at 360 Eastgate Drive.
Sunday, 12:54-1:12 p.m. — Medical call at 3535 N. Vermilion St.
Sunday, 3:31-3:34 p.m. — False alarm at 2406 N. Jackson St.
Sunday, 3:53-4:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Sunday, 5:22-5:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 6:36-8:57 p.m. — Vehicle accident at the Dallas Bowman Bridge.
Sunday, 9:20-9:26 p.m. — Medical call at 1313 W. Williams St.
Sunday, 10:23-11:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Harmon Street.
Sunday, 10:57-11:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Kentucky.
Monday, 1:56-2:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Monday, 2:08-2:20 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of State Street.
Monday, 5:50-6:00 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Blueridge Drive.
