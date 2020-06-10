Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:06-7:15 a.m. — Medical call in 700 block of Oak Street.
Tuesday, 9:33-9:48 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in 900 block of Hazel Street.
Tuesday, 10:23-10:35 a.m. — False alarm due to construction at 2200 N. Vermilion St.
Tuesday, 10:45-10:52 a.m. — Electrical problem in 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Tuesday, 12:34-12:59 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in 400 block of Jackson Street.
Tuesday, 12:58-1:04 p.m. — Good intent call in 400 block of North Street.
Tuesday, 2:17-2:33 p.m. — False alarm due to testing at Mer Che Manor, 723 Oak St.
Tuesday, 7:24-7:35 p.m. — Medical call in 400 block of Harmon Street.
Tuesday, 9:11-9:36 p.m. — Cooking fire at 1812 E. Main St.
Tuesday, 10:25-10:54 a.m. — False alarm at 723 Oak St.
Tuesday, 11:10-11:14 p.m. — Medical call in 700 block of Oak Street.
Tuesday, 11:39-11:54 p.m. — Medical call in 800 block of West Voorhees Street.
Wednesday, 12:21-12:38 a.m. — Medical call in 400 block of East Roselawn Street.
Wednesday, 1:53-2:17 a.m. — Medical call in first block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Wednesday, 5:26-5:51 a.m. — Medical call in 1000 block of East Williams Street.
