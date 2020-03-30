Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 9:06-9:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, 11:28-11:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Koehn.
Saturday, 11:59 a.m.-12:10 p.m. — Medical call at 3363 N. Vermilion St.
Saturday, 12:27-12:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Koehn.
Saturday, 12:41-2:18 p.m. — Vacant structure fire at 926 E. Main St.
Saturday, 2:03-2:16 p.m. — False alarm at 340 Bryan.
Saturday, 3:46-3:49 p.m. — False alarm at 340 Bryan.
Saturday, 4:01-4:21 p.m. — Natural gas/propane gas smell in the 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 4:43-5:01 p.m. — Medical call in 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 5:32-5:46 p.m. — Medical call in unit block of Kentucky.
Saturday, 8:11-8:24 a.m. — Odor investigation at 2 E. Main St.
Saturday, 10:48-10:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Grace Street.
Saturday, 11:21-11:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hazel Street.
Sunday, 2:05-2:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Roselawn.
Sunday, 4:29-5:06 a.m. — Smoke detector activation at 3535 N. Vermilion St.
Sunday, 5:06-5:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of East Williams Street.
Sunday, 9:04-9:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Sunday, 9:49-10:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of Bristol Drive.
Sunday, 2:35-2:53 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
Sunday, 3:48-3:58 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Street.
Sunday, 6:10-6:25 p.m. — Vehicle fire at Sherman and Williams streets.
Sunday, 6:44-6:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Harmon Street.
Sunday, 7:02-7:07 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky.
Monday, 5:06-5:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Smith Avenue.
