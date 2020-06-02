Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:07-7:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Monday, 7:11-7:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Monday, 11:03-11:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 12:23-12:39 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 400 block of Avenue A.
Monday, 3:45-3:56 p.m. — Accidental activation of fire alarm in the 1200 block of Sheridan.
Monday, 4:21-4:59 p.m. — Traffic accident with injuries and a car fire at the 218 mile marker of I-74.
Monday, 8:42-8:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 8:51-8:56 p.m. — Accidental activation of fire alarm in the 200 block of Oak Hill Drive.
Monday, 8:49-9:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Monday, 9:14-9:26 p.m. — Small mulch fire in the 2700 block of Townway.
Monday, 10:12-10:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Dakota.
Tuesday, 4:21-4:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 2700 block of Townway.
