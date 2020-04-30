Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Wednesday, 7:19-7:33 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Harrison.

Wednesday, 8:36-9:11 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Green Acres.

Wednesday, 10:25-10:36 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.

Wednesday, 10:37-10:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Robinson.

Wednesday, 12:41-1:22 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Bowman.

Wednesday, 2:01-2:13 p.m. — Traffic accident at Lauhoff and Van Buren.

Wednesday, 2:24-2:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Lewis.

Wednesday, 2:34-2:44 p.m. — Traffic accident at Main and Edwards.

Wednesday, 5:16-5:28 p.m. — Medical call 900 block of Fowler.

Wednesday, 5:40-5:57 p.m. — Carbon dioxide detector activation in the 1600 block of Crestview.

Thursday, 1:57-2:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Sidell.

