Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 9:29-9:41 a.m. — Garbage can fire in the 100 block of North Hazel.
Tuesday, 11:40 a.m. to 12:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Tuesday, 12:36-12:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:57-1:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
Tuesday, 3:01-3:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Gilbert.
Tuesday, 4:15-4:35 p.m. — Medical call at Griffin and Williams.
Tuesday, 9:19-9:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 10:01-11:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Grace.
Wednesday, 2:03-2:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Eastview Avenue.
