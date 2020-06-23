Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:58-9:06 a.m. — Medical call first block of Tennessee.
Monday, 9:50-10:02 a.m. — Alarm activation due to construction at 1500 Valleyview.
Monday, 11:56-11:59 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 400 block of West Main Street.
Monday, 4:21-4:29 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of Pennsylvania.
Monday, 8:27-8:37 p.m. — Power lines arcing in the 1400 block of Walnut.
Monday, 8:55-9:07 p.m. — Medical call in 1500 block of Valleyview.
Monday, 9:20-9:32 p.m. — Medical call in 700 block of Oak.
Monday, 11:35-11:43 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of Pennsylvania.
