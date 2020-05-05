Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 11:32-11:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Griffin.
Monday, 2:07-2:18 p.m. — Illegal burn in the 2300 block of Cannon.
Monday, 2:36-2:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of Jones.
Monday, 4:53-4:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
Monday, 6:02-6:24 p.m. — Fire in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Monday, 6:10-6:24 p.m. — Illegal burn at East Williams and Cronkhite.
Monday, 6:59-7:37 p.m. — Fire in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Monday, 10:13-10:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Wayne.
Monday, 11:38-11:45 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Melody.
Tuesday, 1:21-1:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
