Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 8:03-8:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden.
Friday, 8:48-9:50 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Grace.
Friday, 1-1:32 p.m. — Vehicle fire in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 1:34-1:45 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 300 block of Chester.
Friday, 2:38-2:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Skyline.
Friday, 3-3:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Friday, 4:28-4:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Friday, 4:30-4:36 p.m. — Vehicle accident at Griffin and Williams.
Friday, 8:55-9:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Friday, 10:42-10:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 1:41-1:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East Roselawn.
Saturday, 3:11-3:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
