Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 3:11-4:33 p.m. — Tree fire in the 1000 block of Elm.
Thursday, 4:01-4:17 p.m. — False alarm in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Thursday, 4:28-4:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Crestview.
Thursday, 5:33-5:44 p.m. — Gasoline spill in the unit block of East Main.
Thursday, 7:27-7:43 p.m. — Elevator stuck in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 8:07-8:14 p.m. — Illegal burning at Vermilion and Roselawn.
Thursday, 11:53-11:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of North Logan.
