Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9:16-9:19 a.m. — Dispatched and cancelled at the VA Medical Center.
Friday, 10:04-10:14 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East 5th.
Friday, 10:06-10:26 a.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the 700 block of Florida.
Friday, 2:39-2:50 p.m. — Dumpster fire in the 3200 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 4:44-4:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Friday, 5:42-5:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Friday, 5:24-5:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of North Franklin.
Friday, 5:47-5:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
Saturday, 12:01-12:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of North Gilbert.
Saturday, 4:26-4:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden.
Saturday, 4:37-5:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Plum.
