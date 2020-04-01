Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:25-8:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of Southgate.
Tuesday, 9:11-9:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Crawford.
Tuesday, 5-5:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 7:44-10:01 p.m. — Elevator rescue at New Holland Apartments.
Tuesday, 8:38-8:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Madison.
Tuesday, 10:08-10:28 p.m. — Investigation of electrical smell in the unit block of Cronkite.
Tuesday, 10:22-10:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Union.
Wednesday, 2:42-3:22 p.m. — Trash fire in the 400 block of North Beard.
