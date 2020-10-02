Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:56-8:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Wednesday, 8:31-9:42 a.m. — Traffic accident with pole and powerlines down at Main and Schultz.
Wednesday, 10:25-10:32 a.m. — Traffic accident at Main and Oregon.
Wednesday, 2:05-2:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 4:29-4:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Jackson.
Wednesday, 6:31-6:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of North Bowman.
Wednesday, 10:01-10:04 p.m. — Stabbing victim in the 100 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 10:10-10:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Thursday, 10:30-10:43 a.m. — Good intent call in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Thursday, 2:22-2:31 p.m. — Vehicle accident at Fairchild and Walnut.
Thursday, 6:55-7:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Wayne.
Thursday, 7:09-7:32 p.m. — Recreational fire in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Friday, 2:24-2:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Commercial.
