Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 10:42-10:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Gilbert.
Wednesday, 3:31-3:37 p.m. — Traffic accident at Memorial Bridge in the unit block of South Gilbert.
Wednesday, 4:42-4:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Wednesday, 5:44-5:54 p.m. — Power lines down at May and Rogers.
Wednesday, 6:35-6:35 p.m. — Private alarm in the unit block of Blue Star Highway.
Wednesday, 6:59-7:59 p.m. — Structure fire in the 600 block of North Kimball.
Wednesday, 6:39-8:43 p.m. — Power lines down in the unit block of South Virginia.
Thursday, 6:58-7:08 a.m. — Power lines down at May and Rogers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.