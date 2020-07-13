Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 8:37-11:33 a.m. — Structure fire at 18 Iowa St. A vacant house with utilities still on. Estimated loss is $15,000 for structure and $500 for contents. Fire has been ruled an arson.
Friday, 10:11-10:33 a.m. — Natural gas leak at 24 Alexander St.
Friday, 12:24-12:41 p.m. — Smoking electrical box at 1021 E. Williams St.
Friday, 1:53-1:56 p.m. — Traffic accident at 1703 E. Voorhees St.
Friday, 3:19-3:32 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of Lake Street.
Friday, 4:43-4:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 7:19-7:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
Friday, 9:12-9:16 p.m. — Traffic accident at East Davis and Hazel streets.
Friday, 11:24-11:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, 9:45-10:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Veterans Way.
Saturday, 10:39-10:56 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of Fifth Street.
Saturday, 11:16-11:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Walnut Street.
Saturday, 12:16-12:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of South Crawford Street.
Saturday, 6:07-6:29 p.m. — Wires down in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street.
Saturday, 6:29-6:52 p.m. — Elevator rescue in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, 8:58-9:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.
Saturday, 9-9:06 p.m. — False alarm in the 1000 block of Texas Avenue.
Saturday, 10:55-11:13 p.m. — Power line down in the 700 block of Robinson Street.
Saturday, 11:38-11:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Minnesota Street.
Saturday, 11:32-11:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Harmon Street.
Sunday, 5:08-5:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams Street.
Sunday, 8:43-9:21 a.m. — Power line down in the 500 block of Meadowlawn.
Sunday, 8:54-9:08 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of Alexander Street.
Sunday, 11:03-11:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary Street.
Sunday, 12:14-12:18 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of Columbus Street.
Sunday, 1-1:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Griffin Street.
Sunday, 12:51-1:05 p.m. — Illegal burn reported; nothing found in the 400 block of Harmon Street.
Sunday, 1:19-1:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, 6:47-7:16 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Shorewood Drive South.
Sunday, 8:06-8:20 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of West Liberty Lane.
Monday, 2:51-3 a.m. — False alarm in the 1300 block of West Williams Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.