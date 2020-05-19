Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Monday, 10:02-10:33 a.m. — Vehicle fire at Hazel and North.

Monday, 12:47-1:04 p.m. — Overheated motor in the 800 block of North Vermilion.

Monday, 1:54-2:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Seminary.

Monday, 4:12-4:35 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1100 block of Grant.

Monday, 11:37-11:45 p.m. — Medical call at Main and State.

Tuesday, 12:32-12:49 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.

Tuesday, 1:54-2:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.

Tuesday, 2:05-2:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Liberty Court.

