Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9:40-9:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Sidell.
Friday, 12:14-12:27 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 500 block of East Main.
Friday, 3:49-4:13 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Camelot.
Friday, 6:33-6:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Blue Ridge.
Friday, 6:52-7:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Kansas.
Friday, 7:36-7:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Friday, 9:42-10 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Griffin.
Friday, 11:57 p.m. to Saturday, 12:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hillside.
Saturday, 1:06-1:29 a.m. — Carbon dioxide activation in the unit block of North Alexander.
