Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 1:30-1:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Gilbert.
Tuesday, 1:30-1:42 p.m. — Lawn mower fire in the unit block of West Winter.
Tuesday, 2:47-2:52 p.m. — Traffic accident at West Fairchild and Oak.
Tuesday, 2:22-3:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Tuesday, 3:57-4:08 p.m. — Medical call at North Vermilion and Dodge.
Tuesday, 5:28-5:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North.
Tuesday, 7:05-7:16 p.m. — Investigation of smoke in the 800 block of Johnson.
Tuesday, 9:08-9:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 11:05-11:24 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Shorewood.
Wednesday, 4:26-4:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.