Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 9:26-9:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Saturday, 10:12-10:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Ray Street.
Saturday, 10:23-10:28 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Schultz Street.
Saturday, 11:20-11:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Crestview Drive.
Saturday, 11:48 a.m.-12:03 p.m. — Natural gas odor investigation in the 2900 block of Countryway Street.
Saturday, 1:36-1:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of West Conron.
Saturday, 3:38-3:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Saturday, 4:20-4:25 p.m. — Building collapse at 20 Tennessee Ave.
Saturday, 6:26-6:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of West Fairchild Street.
Saturday, 8:11-8:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of West Harrison Street.
Saturday, 11:12-11:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of East English Street.
Sunday, 12:31-12:45 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sunday, 2:47-3:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Griffin Street.
Sunday, 3:07-3:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue.
Sunday, 5:16-5:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Lakeridge Road.
Sunday, 7:13-7:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley.
Sunday, 10:56-11:34 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison Street.
Sunday, 7:05-7:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Sunday, 7:11-7:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Sunday, 9:24-9:25 p.m. — Medical call at East Fairchild and Colfax streets.
Sunday, 10:11-10:40 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Bradley.
Sunday, 10:32-10:54 p.m. — Traffic accident at Harvey and East Madison streets.
Monday, 12:28-12:53 a.m. — Odor investigation at 1901 Crestview.
Monday, 2:15-2:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Vermilion Street.
