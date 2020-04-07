Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:28-9:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Monday, 12:42-12:58 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Roselawn.
Monday, 1:20-1:23 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 700 block of Oak.
Monday, 2:14-2:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 4000 block of Bristol.
Monday, 3:13-3:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Monterey.
Monday, 5:08-5:15 p.m. — Authorized burning at Chester and Jackson.
Monday, 5:30-5:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 5:48-5:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Monday, 5:58-6:01 p.m. — Authorized burning at Chester and Jackson.
Monday, 10:39-10:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Maple.
Tuesday, 12:28-12:48 a.m. — Trash can on fire in the 400 block of North Beard.
Tuesday, 3:43-4:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 4:32-4:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
