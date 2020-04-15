Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Tuesday, 1:49-2:14 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1000 block of Lorraine.

Tuesday, 3:40-3:50 p.m. — Power lines down at Avenue F and Bensyl.

Tuesday, 5:45-6:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Golf Terrace.

Tuesday, 4:56-6:46 p.m. — Structure fire in the 1000 block of Belton.

Tuesday, 6:28-6:35 p.m. — Traffic accident at Main and Hazel.

Tuesday, 9:02-9:12 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Iowa.

Tuesday, 10:39-11:01 p.m. — Gunshot victim in the 900 block of Wakely.

Wednesday, 12:02-12:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Fairchild.

Tags

Recommended for you