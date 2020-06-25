Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 9-9:05 a.m. — False alarm at Sygma, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
Wednesday, 12:25-12:36 p.m. — Medical call in 600 block of Martin.
Wednesday, 2:06-2:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Hazel Street.
Wednesday, 4:59-5:08 p.m. — Medical call in first block of North Alexander Street.
Wednesday, 7-7:26 p.m. —Medical call in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue.
Wednesday, 7:41-7:58 p.m. — Odor investigation in the 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
Wednesday, 8:16-8:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East South Street.
Wednesday, 9:07-9:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Thursday, 12:26-12:42 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of East Harrison.
Thursday, 2:19-2:33 a.m. —Medical call in the 1000 block of Lorraine Street.
Thursday, 3:21-3:26 a.m. —Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Thursday, 3:22-3:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of East Main Street.
Thursday, 4:41-4:53 a.m. — False alarm in the first block of Walz Creek Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.