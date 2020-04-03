Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:54-8 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Griffin.
Thursday, 10:15-10:25 a.m. — Power lines down in the 600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 10:41 a.m. to 12:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Thursday, 12:43-1 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Thursday, 1:14-2:05 p.m. — Vehicle leaking fuel at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Thursday, 1:36-2:11 p.m. — Possible natural gas leak in the area of the 700 block of Bryan.
Thursday, 6:18-6:31 p.m. — Possible illegal fire at Vermilion and Roselawn.
Thursday, 10:27-10:45 p.m. — Illegal fire in the unit block of Cronkhite.
Thursday, 11:11-11:20 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Camelot.
