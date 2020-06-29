Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:21-7:40 a.m. — Vehicle accident in the 400 block of West Main Street.
Friday, 10:01-10:17 a.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in 1200 block of North Collett Street.
Friday, 4:16-4:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Friday, 5:18-5:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin Street.
Friday, 5:57-6:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of West Conron Avenue.
Saturday, 2:01-2:42 a.m. — Food on stove at 3535 N. Vermilion St.
Saturday, 7:06-7:20 a.m. — Power lines down in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Saturday, 7:49-8:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Lynch Road.
Saturday, 8:46-8:59 a.m. — Private alarm from smoke (cooking) in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Saturday, 9:34-9:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Oak Hill Drive.
Saturday, 1:09-1:31 p.m. — Carbon dioxide leak in the 100 block of South Gilbert.
Saturday, 1:51-1:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Townsend.
Saturday, 5:19-6:25 p.m. — Garage fire in the 100 block of Grace Street; damage, $9,000.
Saturday, 8:46-8:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Meade.
Sunday, 2:18-2:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Sunday, 2:35-2:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Sunday, 4:02-4:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Gilbert.
Sunday, 6:16-6:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Sunday, 8:05-8:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Sunday, 3:42-3:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Sunday, 4:13-4:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Iowa.
Sunday, 9:45-10:27 p.m. — Food on stove at 1312 Knox Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.