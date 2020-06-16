Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Sunday, 11:54 p.m.- Monday, 12:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings Street.
Monday, 1:13-2:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Monday, 6:22-6:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Baldwin Street.
Monday, 5:47-6:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Monday, 6:22-6:47 p.m. — Accident at North Vermilion and East Roselawn streets.
Monday, 6:53-7:18 p.m. — Tree on fire in 600 block of Porter Street.
Monday, 8:15-8:28 p.m. — Medical call in 100 block of Illinois.
Monday, 11:56 p.m.-12:17 a.m. —Medical call in the 900 block of Hazel.
Tuesday, 12:40-12:49 a.m. — unauthorized burning in 900 block of North Walnut.
Tuesday, 1:17-1:27 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in first block of South Kimball Street.
Tuesday, 3:05-3:25 a.m. — Medical call in 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Tuesday, 4:43-4:56 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Grant Street.
