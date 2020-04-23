Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:44-7:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Swisher.
Wednesday, 8:31-8:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 1:14-1:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Sherman.
Wednesday, 1:42-2:05 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the unit block of Roselawn.
Wednesday, 1:59-2:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Veterans Way.
Wednesday, 7:40-7:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Wednesday, 11:09-11:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
Thursday, 1:56-2:05 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of North Gilbert.
Thursday, 2:03-2:13 a.m. — Vehicle accident in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Thursday, 3:34-3:41 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Bismarck.
Thursday, 3:37-3:50 a.m. — Vehicle accident at North Jackson and East Fairchild.
