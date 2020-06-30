Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:34-9:13 a.m. — Carbon monoxide alarm in the 900 block of North Collett.
Monday, 9:46-9:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Oak Hill Dr.
Monday, 12:47-12:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Illinois Street.
Monday, 1:14-1:32 p.m. — Auto accident at Cleveland and South Crawford streets.
Monday, 2:28-2:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of West Madison Street.
Monday, 8:24-8:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Wayne Street.
Monday, 8:44-8:49 p.m. -- Medical call in the 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Monday, 10:03-10:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Monday, 11:27-11:35 p.m. — Illegal burning at Griffin and May streets.
Tuesday. 12:46-1:13 a.m. — Medical in the 500 block of West Davis Street.
