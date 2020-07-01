Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:20-7:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:32-11:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Logan Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:15-12:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Tuesday, 3:06-3:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
Tuesday, 3:10-3:28 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 300 block of North Griffin Street.
Tuesday, 3:47-3:51 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of North Gilbert Street.
Tuesday, 5:41-6:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Martin Street.
Tuesday, 7:14-7:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of East Main Street.
Tuesday, 10:41-10:55 p.m. — Investigation of possible gas leak in the 300 block of North Alexander Street.
Wednesday, 4:45-6:26 a.m. — Structure fire in the 800 block of Commercial Street.
