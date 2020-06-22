Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9:23-9:31 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Melody Lane.
Friday, 2:26-2:39 p.m. — Good intent call at 509 Commercial Street.
Friday, 4:41-4:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Moore Street.
Friday, 7:15-7:25 p.m. — Stabbing victim in the unit block of South Griffin Street.
Friday, 9:38-10:09 p.m. — Car fire at South Bowman Avenue and Texas Street.
Friday, 11:05-11:23 p.m. — Medical call in the area in the 100 block of North Kansas Street.
Saturday, 2:58-3:12 a.m. — Smell of smoke in the area at East Main and Home streets.
Saturday, 6:00-6:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Davis Street.
Saturday, 7:12-7:25 a.m. — False alarm at 9 E. Harrison St.
Saturday, 11:41 a.m.-12:06 p.m. — Medical call at 1968 N. Bowman Ave.
Saturday, 2:55-3:05 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake Street.
Saturday, 4:54-4:57 p.m. — Medical call at Madison and Robinson streets.
Saturday, 5:50-6:04 p.m. — False alarm at 1900 E. Main St.
Saturday, 7:14-7:33 p.m. — Recreation fire at 23 Lake Shore Court.
Sunday, 1:51-2:06 a.m. — False alarm at 1314 Fairway.
Sunday, 11:15-11:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North California Street.
Sunday, 1:40-1:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North California Street.
Sunday, 1:40-7:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams Street.
Sunday, 1:59-2:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
