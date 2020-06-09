Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 10:34-10:40 a.m. — False alarm in the unit block of East Main.
Monday, 12:03-12:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Commercial.
Monday, 11:45 a.m. to 12:28 p.m. — Smoke odor at O’Briens Tavern, 800 E. Main.
Monday, 1:04-1:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
Monday, 1:46-1:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Monday, 2:05-2:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 4:34-4:50 p.m. — Medical call at South Kansas and Baumgart.
Monday, 5:57-6:05 p.m. — Medical call at North Gilbert and West Clay.
Tuesday, 1:05-1:26 a.m. — Gas odor in the unit block of North Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.