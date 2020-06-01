Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 8:08-8:21 a.m. — Alarm malfunction at Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St.
Friday, 1:38-1:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Bryan Street.
Friday, 1:42-2:00 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at Winter Park, 900 E. Winter Ave.
Friday, 1:42-2:06 p.m. — Natural gas leak at 1230 E. Williams St.
Friday, 3:39-3:57 p.m. — Traffic accident with injuries at East Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
Friday, 5:16-5:46 p.m. — Vehicle fire at Quick Wash, 3543 N. Vermilion St.
Friday, 6:45-7:10 p.m. — Traffic accident with injuries at Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.
Saturday, 8:46-9:12 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Delaware Street.
Saturday, 9:59-10:14 a.m. — Natural gas smell at 213 N. California Ave.
Saturday, 11:21-11:33 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1219 Lorraine St.
Saturday, 2:10-2:30 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South Street.
Saturday, 2:50-3:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Skyline Drive.
Saturday, 2:58-3:18 p.m. — Traffic accident at Harmon and West English streets.
Saturday, 6:24-6:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Saturday, 7:20-7:24 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 500 block of West Williams Street.
Saturday, 10:54-11:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Warrington Avenue.
Sunday, 1:13-1:36 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Martin Street.
Sunday, 8:20-8:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Oak Street.
Sunday, 9:56-10:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Lynch Road.
Sunday, 11:03-11:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, 11:47-11:58 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky.
Sunday, 1:36-1:50 p.m. — Medical call at 1500 block of Gilbert Street.
Sunday, 2:38-2:53 p.m. — Good intent call in the 100 block of Stroup Street.
Sunday, 3:20-3:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Sunday, 4:14-4:29 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake Shore Court.
Sunday, 4:43-4:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 8:09-8:22 p.m. — Illegal burning in the area of Griggs and Jewell streets.
Sunday, 8:19-8:45 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 9:07-9:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Deerwood.
Sunday, 9:21-9:33 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 400 block of Chester Street.
Sunday, 9:26-9:40 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 300 block of Harvey Street.
Sunday, 9:57-10:16 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Monday, 12:39-1:12 a.m. — Elevator rescue in the unit block of East South Street.
Monday, 1:11-3:01 a.m. — 12 vehicles on fire at Coffman’s Towing, 500 Junction Ave. More than $9,000 loss. Cause undetermined.
Monday, 2:11-2:29 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Beard Street.
Monday, 4:09-5:50 a.m. — Tree on fire in the 800 block of Griggs Street.
