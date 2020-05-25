Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 10:05-10:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Friday, 3:27-3:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of James Place.
Friday, 6:07-6:15 p.m. — Auto accident in the 200 block of Buchanan.
Friday, 6:47-7:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Friday, 7:05-7:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Plum.
Friday, 7:18-7:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden.
Friday, 10:59-11:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Wayne.
Saturday, 7:37-7:54 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Harrison.
Saturday, 10:29-10:44 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East West Newell.
Saturday, 12:10-12:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Madison.
Saturday, 12:05-12:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 1:05-1:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Harmon.
Saturday, 3:07-3:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Sherman.
Saturday, 6:32-6:54 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1100 block of Grant.
Saturday, 6:34-6:40 p.m. — Pull station alarm in the 400 block of North Walnut.
Saturday, 9:08-9:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Dennis Drive.
Saturday, 10:46-10:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Dennis Drive.
