Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 11:55 a.m. to 12:04 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Quincy.
Wednesday, 1:43-2:02 p.m. — Illegal burning in the unit block of Bismarck.
Wednesday, 2:54-2:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Lape.
Wednesday, 3:21-3:29 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Beard.
Wednesday, 3:29-3:39 p.m. — Burnt cutting board on stove in the 1500 block of Myrtle.
Wednesday, 4:40-4:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harvey.
Wednesday, 8:16-8:29 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 400 block of Avenue B.
Thursday, 1:09-1:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of East Main.
Thursday, 1:18-1:52 a.m. — Cooking fire in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 6:20-6:32 a.m. — Smoke in the area of the 2300 block of Cannon.
