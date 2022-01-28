Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:28-7:49 a.m. — Medical call, Unit block of East South Street
Wednesday, 9:31-9:46 a.m. — Medical call, 2400 block of East Main Street
Wednesday, 9:25-9:43 a.m. — Alarm malfunction, 75 Walz Creek Drive
Wednesday, 11:33-11:49 a.m. — Medical call, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue
Wednesday, 11:57 a.m.-12:10 p.m. — Medical call, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street
Wednesday, 12:12-12:31 p.m. — Dumpster fire, 200 block Wisconsin Avenue
Wednesday, 12:17-12:41 p.m. — Furnace motor malfunction, 623 Commercial Street
Wednesday, 12:44-1:13 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 block of Garden Drive
Wednesday, 1:21-1:36 p.m. — Medical call, 400 block of Harvey Street
Wednesday, 2:24-2:41 p.m. — Medical call, 500 block of Shadowlawn Street
Wednesday, 5-5:10 p.m. — Medical call, 500 block of Bryan Street
Wednesday, 5:16-5:30 p.m. — Medical call, Unit block of East South Street
Wednesday, 8:18-8:37 p.m. — Medical call, 900 block of Southmoor Street
Wednesday, 9:20-9:36 p.m. — Medical call, 700 block of Rose Hill Cove
Wednesday, 9:32-9:45 p.m. — Medical call, Unit block of South Virginia Avenue
Wednesday, 11:48 p.m.-12:09 a.m. — Medical call, 4100 block of Edgewater Place
Thursday, 12:29-1:15 a.m. — Alarm malfunction, 1000 block of East Fairchild Street
Thursday, 4:59-5:25 a.m. — Medical call, 500 block of Veterans Way
Thursday, 5:52-6:29 a.m. — Medical call, 1200 block of Chandler Street
Thursday, 6:47-7:05 a.m., Medical call, 1100 block of North Jackson Street
Thursday, 9:33-9:45 a.m. — Medical call, 1800 Block of East Main Street
Thursday, 11:27-11:56 a.m. — Natural gas odor investigation, 100 Block of North Logan Avenue
Thursday, 12:55-1:09 p.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of Bryan Avenue
Thursday, 5:05-5:22 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of East Bridge Street
Thursday, 5:43-5:53 p.m. — Medical call, 2700 Block of North Vermilion Street
Thursday, 6:37-6:40 p.m. — Dispatched and canceled, 300 Block of Eastgate Drive
Thursday, 7:24-7:34 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of South Logan Avenue
Thursday, 7:55-8:29 p.m. — Clothes fire, 1900 Block of East Main Street
Thursday, 3:28-3:36 p.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of East South Street
Thursday, 4:29-4:35 p.m. — 800 Block of Johnson Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.