Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:08-8:15 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Schultz Street
Monday, 12:32-12:47 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Monday, 5:07-5:28 p.m. — Burnt food, 200 Block of Warrington Street
Monday, 5:29-5:34 p.m. — Medical call, 700 Block of Sherman Street
Monday, 5:42-6:09 p.m. — Smoke scare, 400 Block of West Fairchild Street
Monday, 6:14-6:24 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Hillside Street
Monday, 8:40-8:43 p.m. — False alarm, 1900 Block of North Bowman Avenue
Monday, 8:36-8:55 p.m. — Medical call, 800 Block of Southmoor Street
Monday, 8:54-9:03 p.m. — Medical call, 3500 Block of Vermilion Street
Tuesday, 3:16-3:43 a.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of Dawn Street
Tuesday, 3:10-4:16 a.m. — Room fire, 300 Block of Eastgate Street
Tuesday, 2:34-2:51 p.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of North Vermilion Street
Tuesday, 2:03-2:32 p.n., Medical call, 1200 Block of North Logan Avenue
Tuesday, 4:28-4:36 p.m., Medical call, 300 Block of Newell Avenue
Tuesday, 426-4:42 p.m., Medical call, Unit Block of Oregon Avenue
Tuesday, 4:39-4:46 p.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of Oakwood Avenue
Tuesday, 7:15-7:22 p.m. — Medical call, 800 Block of Commercial Street
Tuesday, 7:23-7:50 p.m. — Cooking fire, 100 Block of East Seminary Street
Tuesday, 9:59-10:16 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of Cronkhite Avenue
Wednesday, 1:37-1:48 a.m. — CO investigation, 1100 Block of Saratoga Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.