Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 1:27-1:38 p.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of Madison Street
Friday, 7:21-7:47 a.m., — Medical call, 100 Block of State Street
0809-0814 1200 International Dr Private Accidental Alarm
1224-1236 17 Oakwood 1ST Smoke Scare
1315-1342 Unit Blk Kansas EMS Medical
1713-1729 1400 Blk Crestview STILL Lift Assist
2000-2013 1200 Blk Garden Drive EMS Medical
0350-0405 Unit Blk Tennessee EMS Medical
0415-0428 6 S Virginia 1ST Smoke Scare
0435-0447 700 Blk W Fairchild EMS Medical
Saturday
1538-1553 2100 block of E. Main EMS Medical call
1724-1743 1019 Cleveland Still Power Line sparking
2321-2336 unit block of S. Virginia EMS Medical call
0106-0616 7 E 2nd 1st alarm Structure Fire
0651-0706 900 block of Redden crt EMS Medical call
