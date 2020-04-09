As she climbed out the front door of their home, young Mary sat next to her father under a night sky with a bright, new star shining in it, and told him she couldn’t sleep.
“Why can’t you sleep?”
“I don’t know,” she said.
He looked at her as a father does when he comforts his child, offering sage advice that is just as good for today as it was back 2000 years ago — he read from Scripture
“Thus says the Lord, he who created you, O Jacob, he who formed you, O Israel: ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine.’”
That’s how the first scene of the first episode of a new show called “The Chosen” begins.
The series — the largest crowd-funded project ever — contains eight hour-long episodes telling the Gospels much from the perspective of Jesus’ disciples.
As it turns out, young Mary couldn’t see that bright, new star in the sky. And 28 years later, she was calling herself Lilith and was under demonic possession.
By the end of the first episode, as she sits in a bar about to have a drink — SPOILER ALERT — a hand covers the cup and a man’s voice says, “That’s not for you.”
She runs outside, away from another unwanted advance, and the man follows her.
“Mary of Magdalla!” he calls after her.
She stops dead in her tracks and turns around.
“Who are you? How do you know my name?”
“Thus says the Lord who created you: and He who formed you — fear not. For I have redeemed you. I have called you by name.”
And ... I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying.
The series is full of moments like this one.
Now, if you’re a hard-core fundamentalist, this show might not be for you. It does take some creative license in giving us backstories of some of Jesus’ closest friends.
For instance, Matthew is shown to be in the Autism spectrum, which at first glance can seem like an odd choice. But we know from Scripture the writer of the first Gospel account was an outcast of the Jews because he chose to be a tax collector — essentially betraying his people. Do we know Matthew was autistic in real life? No, but by the end of the series, he is easily one of my favorite characters on the show.
It is revealed his own father disowned him, the Jews despised him, the Romans mocked him, and so when we finally see Jesus standing in the middle of the street and calling out to him, “Matthew, son of Alphaeus. Follow Me.” ... I’m sorry, there seems to be dust in my eye.
Up until recently, the only way to watch the show was to download the free The Chosen app. However, because the cast and crew are hoping to spread the good news of the Gospel, all eight episodes are on YouTube and on its Facebook page. Look for the posts marked “Global Livestream.”
Creators of the show are currently raising funds to produce season two (of a hopeful eight.)
DVDs and Blu-rays of the series can also be purchase at thechosen.tv where a counter shows how close each episode is to being paid for. Those of us who were lucky enough to know about it before the first episode was even released and have had the app for quite a while have been watching the views counts going up by the second — at nearly 14.5 million as of this writing.
So if you’re looking for something new the family can watch during the quarantine, looking to add something spiritual on Easter, or if network news and your crazy friends on social media are playing a little to much to your fears, give this series a try.
But bring a hanky ... and remember that you are His.
Christopher Morrical can be reached at cmorrical@dancomnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.