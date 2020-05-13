DANVILLE — The first Danville Farmers’ Market of the season will take place Saturday, but it will look a little different than previous years because of COVID-19.
“We will be following social distancing,” market manager Susan Franklin said. “We will ask customers to let the vendor hand them their merchandise, and vendors will be wearing masks and gloves.
“We will ask that one customer approach a booth at a time, and we will ask customers to wear masks,” she said. “There will be hand sanitizer stations set up as well.”
Franklin also reminds customers, “There will be no early shopping, and we won’t allow early sales.”
The Danville Farmers’ Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Crossroads Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St. This market, which runs through mid-October, is one of two farmers’ markets that operate in the city during the summer.
Franklin said she has 30 vendors scheduled to set up at this Saturday’s market, but don’t look for homegrown tomatoes just yet.
“We won’t have tomatoes. It’s too early,” she said. “We will have radishes, lettuce, salad greens, spinach, rhubarb, bedding plants and vegetable plants.”
The goal of the market is to bring vendors together every Saturday during the summer to give customers a variety of locally grown and handmade products.
“We are a producer-only market meaning that the produce they bring they grow themselves,” Franklin said. “In-season produce is sold, and on the third Saturday of each month we allow crafts and handmade items.
“We have a private vendor that sells bison meat, and Lockhart Angus of Milford that sells beef,” she said. “We have lots of bakers and craft makers who sell everything from crocheted items to signs.”
The vendors who sell at the market, however, must be from Vermilion County or an adjacent county.
“We have vendors from Edgar County, Iroquois County and a couple from Indiana,” she said. “Their county has to touch our county.”
In addition, Franklin said she wants the market to promote the good in Danville and wants everyone to be a part of it whether they are a vendor, customer, volunteer, business or a social service group.
“Some businesses come in to advertise, such as Robinson Chiropractic, Pekara Bakery in Champaign and Central Illinois Bakehouse based in Danville,” she said.
The Danville Farmers’ Market is the original farmers’ market with 75 percent of the vendors having been a part of the market since the beginning when it was in downtown Danville.
For the last three summers, the market has set up in the parking lot at Crossroads Church and averages 25 to 30 vendors every Saturday. Space is given out for free to community causes. Several local businesses also sponsor a senior tent.
“It’s a good market with good people,” Franklin said. “The vendors are special people.”
