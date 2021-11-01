PREP FOOTBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All times Central
Southern Bracket
Game 1 — Tolono Unity 46, Newton 6
Game 2 — Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Eureka 6
Game 3 — Williamsville 43, Beardstown 22
Game 4 — Fairfield 26, Hoopeston Area 0
Game 5 — Mt. Carmel 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 14
Game 6 — Carlinville 40, DuQuoin 26
Game 7 — Benton 42, Piasa Southwestern 0
Game 8 — Monticello 42, Greenville 7
Second Round
Game 21 — No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-3) at No. 1 Tolono Unity, 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 22 — No. 5 Fairfield (9-1) at No. 4 Williamsville (9-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 23 — No. 7 Carlinville (8-2) at No. 2 Mt. Carmel (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Game 24 — No. 6 Monticello (8-2) at No. 3 Benton (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
———
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
Southern Bracket
Game 1 — Decatur St. Teresa 62, Flora 7
Game 2 — Vandalia 24, Chester 0
Game 3 — Breese Mater Dei 54, Carmi-White County 16
Game 4 — Johnston City 43, Lawrenceville 12
Game 5 — Pana 49, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 19
Game 6 — Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15
Game 7 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35, Virden North Mac 6
Game 8 — Nashville 48, Mendon Unity 20
Second Round
Game 21 — No. 9 Vandalia (8-2) at No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Game 22 — No. 5 Johnston City (9-1) at No. 4 Breese Mater Dei (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Game 23 — No. 7 Maroa-Forsyth (8-2) at No. 2 Pana (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 24 — No. 6 Nashville (9-1) at No. 3 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m. Saturday
———
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Southern Bracket
Game 1 — Camp Point Central 48, Villa Grove 14
Game 2 — Moweaqua Central A&M 14, Nokomis 6
Game 3 — Mt. Sterling Brown County (5-4) 24, Toledo Cumberland 14
Game 4 — Arcola 31 Winchester West Central 12
Game 5 — Carrollton 47, Shelbyville 7
Game 6 — Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Salt Fork 6
Game 7 — Athens 42, Macon Meridian 14
Game 8 — Sesser-Valier 35, Casey-Westfield 7
Second Round
Game 21 — No. 1 Camp Point Central (9-1) at No. 9 Moweaqua Central A&M (7-3), 4 p.m. Saturday
Game 22 — No. 5 Arcola (8-1) at No. 13 Mt. Sterling Brown County (6-4), 2 p.m. Saturday
Game 23 — No. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-2) at No. 2 Carrolton (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 24 — No. 6 Sesser-Valier (8-2) at No. 3 Athens (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
———
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All times Eastern
Sectional 37
Friday, Oct. 22
Game 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20
Game 2 — Southmont 21, Cascade 7
Game 3 — Monrovia 34, North Putnam 15
Game 4 — Speedway 41, Seeger 12
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 5 — Lafayette Central Catholic 27, Southmont 0
Game 6 — Speedway 12, Monrovia 6
Friday, Nov. 5
Championship — Speedway at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class A State Series
All times Eastern
Sectional 45
Friday, Oct. 22
Game 1 — Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18
Game 2 — South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18
Game 3 — Covington 46, Fountain Central 6
Game 4 — Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 5 — Parke Heritage 38, South Putnam 6
Game 6 — Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12
Friday, Nov. 5
Championship — Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
