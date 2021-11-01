PREP FOOTBALL

IHSA Class 3A State Series

All times Central

Southern Bracket

Game 1 — Tolono Unity 46,  Newton 6

Game 2 — Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Eureka 6

Game 3 — Williamsville 43, Beardstown 22

Game 4 — Fairfield 26,  Hoopeston Area 0

Game 5 — Mt. Carmel 46,  St. Joseph-Ogden 14

Game 6 — Carlinville 40, DuQuoin 26

Game 7 — Benton 42,  Piasa Southwestern 0

Game 8 — Monticello 42, Greenville 7

Second Round

Game 21 — No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-3) at No. 1 Tolono Unity, 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 22 — No. 5 Fairfield (9-1) at No. 4 Williamsville (9-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 23 — No. 7 Carlinville (8-2) at No. 2 Mt. Carmel (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 24 — No. 6 Monticello (8-2) at No. 3 Benton (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

———

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All times Central

Southern Bracket

Game 1 — Decatur St. Teresa 62, Flora 7

Game 2 — Vandalia 24, Chester 0

Game 3 — Breese Mater Dei 54, Carmi-White County 16

Game 4 — Johnston City 43, Lawrenceville 12

Game 5 — Pana 49, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 19

Game 6 — Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15

Game 7 —  Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35, Virden North Mac 6

Game 8 — Nashville 48,  Mendon Unity 20

Second Round

Game 21 — No. 9 Vandalia (8-2) at No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 22 — No. 5 Johnston City (9-1) at No. 4 Breese Mater Dei (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 23 — No. 7 Maroa-Forsyth (8-2) at No. 2 Pana (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 24 — No. 6 Nashville (9-1) at No. 3 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m. Saturday

———

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All times Central

Southern Bracket

Game 1 — Camp Point Central 48, Villa Grove 14

Game 2 — Moweaqua Central A&M 14, Nokomis 6

Game 3 — Mt. Sterling Brown County (5-4) 24, Toledo Cumberland 14

Game 4 — Arcola 31 Winchester West Central 12

Game 5 — Carrollton 47, Shelbyville 7

Game 6 — Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Salt Fork 6

Game 7 — Athens 42, Macon Meridian 14

Game 8 — Sesser-Valier 35, Casey-Westfield 7

Second Round

Game 21 — No. 1 Camp Point Central (9-1) at No. 9 Moweaqua Central A&M (7-3), 4 p.m. Saturday

Game 22 — No. 5 Arcola (8-1) at No. 13 Mt. Sterling Brown County (6-4), 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 23 — No. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-2) at No. 2 Carrolton (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 24 — No. 6 Sesser-Valier (8-2) at No. 3 Athens (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

———

IHSAA Class 2A State Series

All times Eastern

Sectional 37

Friday, Oct. 22

Game 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20 

Game 2 — Southmont 21, Cascade 7 

Game 3 — Monrovia 34, North Putnam 15 

Game 4 — Speedway 41, Seeger 12

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 5 — Lafayette Central Catholic 27, Southmont 0

Game 6 — Speedway 12, Monrovia 6

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship — Speedway at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

———

IHSAA Class A State Series

All times Eastern

Sectional 45

Friday, Oct. 22

Game 1 — Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18 

Game 2 — South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18 

Game 3 — Covington 46, Fountain Central 6 

Game 4 — Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6 

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 5 — Parke Heritage 38, South Putnam 6

Game 6 — Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship — Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you